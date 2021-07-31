175828
Penticton  

Summerland Farmer's Market hosting drop-in vaccine clinic

Veggies and a vaccine

When you're shopping for your fresh produce on Sunday at the Summerland farmers market, you also have the option of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health is hosting a drop-in vaccination clinic at the market starting at 9 a.m. and going until 1 p.m.for those who are in need of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone aged 12 and over who has not received their first dose, or who has received their first dose more than seven weeks ago and is looking for their second, is eligible.

The drop-in clinic will be active during the market this Sunday, Aug. 1.

Find them in in the market between on Henry Avenue and Kelly Avenue on Main Street.

