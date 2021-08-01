175828
RDOS gives shout out to the 26 women working to fight the Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire in the South Okanagan

Diversity on the fireline

Many brave firefighters are down in the South Okanagan helping protect the area from the Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire, and on Thursday, the 26 women working on that fire stepped aside for a moment to take a photo and celebrate their efforts, along with gender diversity.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen shared the photo and information on their Saturday community bulletin wildfire update.

The wildfire has women working in all functions of the incident, including firefighters, incident support and incident commander.

The women come from BC Wildfire, Parks Canada, Mexico, Australia, Osoyoos Indian Band and Seneca Consulting.

