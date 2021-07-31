Penticton Speedway sees almost 1000 fans attend to opening night

Photo: Contributed Trevor, Ingo & Ryley Seibert complete the first laps on the newly reconfigured Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway revved and roared to life on opening day on last Saturday, July 24, after major upgrades and renovations to the facility.



Close to 1000 fans were in attendance to watch the Avion Motorsport RS1 series and the Avion Sprint car races. Tickets sales went live 24hrs before the race as the speedway team worked late into the night to get bleachers in place to host fans.



“The team worked incredibly hard getting the facility ready to open. The fans were entertained with a great night of racing. It was fitting that my cousin and partner, Trevor Seibert, won the opening race in the RS1 Series after taking his work boots off 20 minutes before qualifying," co-owner Ingo Seibert said in a press release.

"We appreciate all the support from the community, our partners and vendors. Having the fans back in the stands was a very satisfying milestone and we wanted to thank everyone in attendance on opening night."

This is the Penticton Speedway new owner's first season, after purchasing the popular track from the Aantjes family.

“The new track design really opened up the 2 wide racing. which is very entertaining for drivers and fans and was the intent of my design changes. The Lake Excavating crew worked 18 hr days for weeks to make the opening date. It felt great to win the opening race but driving the first 3 laps with my Son Ryley, father Karl and Ingo with his son Bryce was a highlight after months of work. Watching Ryley win the second race just topped off the evening," Trevor Seibert, the other co-owner said.



The Speedway schedule looks to be packed for the rest of 2021. The weekend of July 30 to Aug.1 has the Gordy Mannes triple header, with drivers coming from around B.C. and Alberta.

The Avion Motorsports RS1 Series and Sprints return to the track on Aug. 21 to put on another entertaining show.

Saturday, Aug. 28, the Speedways host a Monster Truck show, a historical fan favourite.