RDOS issues boil water advisory for Naramata and Sun Valley water system users

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued two public boil water notices on Saturday, for the Naramata water system and entire Sun Valley water system.

The Naramata system has observed an increase in turbidity levels above normal at the Okanagan Lake intake.

“In consultation with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) the RDOS is issuing a Water Quality Advisory effective immediately. It is recommended that citizens who require additional protection as noted below should boil their drinking water for at least one minute before drinking,” the release reads.

Those needing additional protection include people with weakened immune systems, infants and children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

The Water Quality Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

For the entire Sun Valley water system, a power outage on Saturday morning resulted in portions of the water system losing water pressure and residents possibly observing some discolouration or sediment in the water.

“If you experience dirty water, simply run your cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear. Residents may also wish to isolate their in-home treatment systems until turbidity has decreased to normal levels.”

Both area residents are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making.

Water used from the systems should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least 1 minute.

A reminder for all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Water Quality Advisory.

For further information, please contact the Public Works Department at (250) 490-4106 or (250) 490- 4135.