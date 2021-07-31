Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls grows over 2,000 hectares up to 10,000 in just 24 hours

Photo: Mike Biden Thomson Creek fire above Heritage Hills taken on Friday evening

Wildfire firefighting efforts are being impeded by the amount of heavy smoke in the skies around the Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls.

The wildfire has been burning out of control since July 11.

BC Wildfire Service reported that due to poor visibility and increased fire activity, heavy equipment withdrew from the north/northwest flank Friday afternoon.

“It does make it a little bit harder for crews to get out and get up in the air for firefighting efforts,” said Shannon Street, a fire information officer with BCWS.

Helicopters are continuing to deliver water along the north flank to ensure the fire does not spread into the drainage north of Christie Mountain.

“Then wherever possible ground crews are working on suppression efforts along the south flank of the front.”

BCWS reported ‘volatile fire behaviour and growth’ continued to be observed along the north flank in the Derenzy and McLean Clan Lake area.

“The good news though is most of that growth didn't actually impact the control objectives, the crews have been working on over the last several days, so we're still sitting in a pretty good place at that fire at this point in time.”

An increase in size yesterday brings Thomas Creek up to an estimated 10,250 hectares.

“Most of that growth was sort of the last 24 hours when we were able to get a bit better perimeter yesterday afternoon when the smoke cleared up a little bit,” Street added.

Twenty-one firefighters, eight danger tree assessors/fallers, 36 military personnel, six helicopters, 22 pieces of heavy equipment and seven support staff are working on the fire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen still has over 700 properties on evacuation alert.