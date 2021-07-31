Power has been restored to thousands of South Okanagan homes

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

While FortisBC briefly reported on their outage map that all South Okanagan residents had their power restored, it now appears more than 500 residents in Okanagan Falls remain without power.

The outage is believed to have been caused by a bird that shorted a power line north of Oliver, sparking a small grass fire. The Oliver Fire Department quickly doused the blaze.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

It appears power has been restored to thousands of residents in South Okanagan Saturday morning.

More than 3,000 homes were without power after a widespread outage impacted Okanagan Falls, the Kaleden area, and the southeast side of Skaha Lake.

The cause of the outage appears to be a fire near a power pole north of Oliver sparked early Saturday morning.

"The fire was focused around a power pole, with reports from the caller of hearing an explosion shortly before the fire," the Oliver Fire Department posted to Facebook.

"[Oliver Fire Department] attended and extinguished a grass fire. While on scene it was determined to have been started by a bird that had shorted the power lines."

The Oliver Fire Department says they've responded to a number of fires caused in this way. The fire was extinguished Saturday morning, and power appears to be fully restored.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

Thousands of people are without power in the South Okanagan Saturday morning.

Residents of more than 3,000 homes woke to find their lights off in the Okanagan Falls, Kaleden and Heritage Hills neighbourhood.

The outage occurred just before 7 a.m., but the cause of it has not been disclosed by FortisBC at this time.

Fortis expects to have the outage repaired by 11 a.m.