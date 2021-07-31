GoFundMe to help family rebuild after their home was destroyed by the Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire

Photo: Chelsea Sousa

The Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire has so far officially claimed three properties, burning through rural areas and forcing people from their homes.

One South Okanagan family lost everything to the wildfire last week and is hoping to see a bit of help from the community.

Rick Young and Rae Hall were evacuated quickly off their property near to Area 27 Racetrack in Oliver when the fire broke out, having to leave most of their possessions and property behind.

Once the fire raged through and the couple was able to return, nothing was left.

"My uncle's living off-grid, and it was his dream, like he loved to live off grid. He bought solar panels. He had an RV out there. He made and built his own house, on the property too," Chelsea Sousa, Young's niece explained. "It's been kind of hard for our family because we don't really want to see my uncle homeless."

"Basically, he has nothing. And he showed up at my uncle's house two weekends ago basically crying...So I took it upon myself just start a GoFundMe for him."

The two are currently with just the clothes on their back, with their one dog who managed to escape with them.

"I am hoping to help them start to rebuild their livelihood...We just appreciate anything. All the help that we can get at the moment and I'm just thankful for everybody."

During a news briefing from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday afternoon, communications co-ordinator Erick Thompson said it's believed two properties, in addition to one already identified, have been impacted by the fire.

"There are outbuildings and potentially RVs as well, not considered primary residences," he stated.

Property was first reported as destroyed on July 22, including one building and an RV previously known to have been impacted by the fire.

Many properties still remain on evacuation alert and orders from the RDOS and the RDKB.

The GoFundMe can be found online here.