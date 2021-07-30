Newly released Bollywood movie was filmed in Oliver and Osoyoos, Penticton local in cast

Photo: Contributed

A Bollywood movie recently released to theatres is showing off some of the best of what the South Okanagan has to offer.

Not only was the movie, “Parvaaz The Journey”, filmed partly in Oliver and Osoyoos, a Penitcton local stars in one of the lead role.

Scenes feature shots of Kismet Winery, Jojos Café, Rattlesnake Canyon, along many others.

The film was released on July 23 and follows as immigrant’s son as struggles and finds his identity in the Western world.

Watch the full trailer for the movie below.

Contributed