Summerland local wins $4500 custom-built garden shed with raffle tickets helping fun Agur Lake Camp Society

Photo: Contributed WINNER, JOEL SHAW & BUILDER, RICH SIMPSON

A Summerland local was lucky enough to win a new backyard garden shed, while supporting the Agur Lake Camp.

Starting from a project idea from AllForm Construction, the custom building company approached Agur Lake Camp with the project idea and offered to build and donate the Garden Shed for the fundraiser.

Rich & Michelle Simpson, of AllForm along with Sue Filek, President of Agur Lake Camp Society drew the winning ticket for the custom built garden shed on July 24.

Joel Shaw, who purchased his ticket in early June, was the winner and will be welcoming the shed to his yard in the next couple of weeks.

"The shed is valued at $4,500 and will make a lovely addition to the Shaw’s property. The Society is excited that a resident of Summerland won this raffle," the press release reads.

Agur Lake Camp operates BC's only barrier-free wilderness campground. For most families in BC, there are 1,700 campgrounds to choose from. For those who have a member with a disability, there is just one.

Agur Lake Camp is located in the South Okanagan, 30 minutes west of Summerland.