NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stops in Penticton to talk climate criss, wildfires, church burnings and COVID-19

Casey Richardson

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Penticton Friday, hosting a media conference in Nanaimo Square to talk about the climate crisis while addressing the local rash of church burnings in the wake of the residential school discovery in Kamloops.

He was joined by the South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings.

“We also know there's been a lot of struggles, we've seen the forest fires, the climate fires caused by the crisis that we're in, that are really impacting people immediately in their lives right now,” Singh said.

“And so we want to meet with the folks that are fighting the fires and talk to them about how the situation is and and look at some of the solutions that we can bring forward to tackle the climate crisis.”

The Sacred Heart Church located on Penticton Indian Band land was the first of dozens of church burnings to take place across Canada in the past two months. Fire crews in Oliver were called to a church on fire on Nk'Mip Road on Osoyoos Indian Band land that same day, just a few hours later.

“I can say, unequivocally, it is wrong to burn anything, particularly knowing how the forest fires, some of them have been human created. So we should not be burning anything, in BC that is just not something we should be doing. It's dangerous,” he said.

“It could seriously threaten the lives and people's homes and livelihoods so should not be burning anything.”

Cannings added that the local churches were really community centres for the South Okanagan area.

“So there were a lot of people in those communities that were very much hurt by the losses of those churches. It's very different from the church as a whole that we have some grievances with.”

At the same time, Singh says he understands the frustration.

“There are documents that churches still have, they're not being released. There is justice that the community is demanding that needs to be met.”

The NDP leader emphasized that the pandemic isn’t over yet and when asked for his opinion towards vaccine passports and disincentives for the unvaccinated, he said the focus should be on increasing access to vaccines.

“There are a lot of people that want to get vaccinated, that are not able to get vaccinated. We should put all of our efforts now on making sure people can get vaccinated first, and then we can look at what public health experts advise in terms of creating the incentives necessary to get everyone vaccinated.”

While a federal election has not officially been called, federal party leaders are traveling in campaign-style tours, and the NDP feel confident in their party if one is called.

“Frankly, it would be fine for us to have an election. We're in a good position. We've got money in the bank, we've got great candidates,” Singh said, while adding that it’s still not the time. “In a pandemic, I would think this is the most important time for us to really be focused on getting work done for people instead of what the Liberals are doing is trying to have an election for power.”

“If there's an election today the NDP would do very well, we would add seats, and that's good for Canada. Canadians need more NDP MPs. But that's not what we want,” Cannings explained.

“Because what we want to do is, is help Canadians and that's not what an election will do and election will be an unneeded distraction in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of this recovery.”