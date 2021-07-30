178152
Penticton  

Osoyoos Desert Sunrise Marina boat launch reopened after being closed for Nk'Mip Creek wildfire suppression efforts

Boat launch reopens

After being closed for over a week due to the Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire, the boat launch at Desert Sunrise Marina has reopened as of Friday.

"Boaters are asked to be mindful of any firefighting aircraft that may be operating on Osoyoos Lake; while current conditions are calm, winds can change at any moment," a news release from the Town of Osoyoos reads.

The boat launch was closed to encourage boaters and watercraft to stay off the lake to let water bombers and helicopters fill up without interruption.

The Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire remains out of control and is estimated at 13,094 hectares.

