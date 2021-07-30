177398
Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls growing north, size reaches over 8,200 hectares

Thomas Creek grows north

Story: 341564

The Thomas Creek Wildfire saw slight growth up to an estimate 8,242 hectares according to an update from BC Wildfire Service on Friday morning, and the area continues to show more extreme fire behaviour.

Fire Information Officer Shannon Street explained that the fire specifically has moved more to the east, near the McLean Clan Lake area.

“We will keep seeing that active fire behaviour on that north flank there, that is kind of the area where we've been seeing those extremes flare up. And so today, with that risk of thunderstorms coming into the area, that's going to bring some windy conditions, and wind shifts that really could affect and increase that fire behaviour.”

The Thomas Creek wildfire remains classified as out of control.

With the weekend weather forecast, a risk of subtropical moisture may bring high-based thunderstorms with dry lightning and gusty winds. As temperatures peak in the afternoon fire suppression efforts will be challenged, particularly on the north flank of the fire.

“Our crews are working hard out there and they're putting in long days and they are making really good progress along that South flank,” Street added.

“And so just hoping to hold all the efforts we've put in so far and keep working along there to further secure it during the next 48 hours when we might see some increased fire behaviour.”

Twenty-three firefighters, 12 danger tree assessors/fallers, 33 military personnel, six helicopters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and eight support staff are working on the fire on Friday.

