Highly visible landfill fire Sunday in Penticton was sparked in the metal recycling pile

Contributed

The Penticton Fire Department has provided more details on the highly visible blaze at the Campbell Mountain Landfill Sunday afternoon.

Assistant fire chief Rob Trupp said the fire was reporter at 12:14 p.m. May 30 in the metal recycling pile in the lower lot of the landfill.

"We responded with the six on shift, we paged out for auxiliaries to attend. Our water tender, Naramata tender with six, the city water tender and the RDOS tender shuttled water for the duration of the incident," Trupp explained.

The fire was putting up thick black smoke visible from many surrounding communities.

A 3,000-gallon water bladder was set up, which crews drafted from. Once the fire was cooled, an excavator was able to get close enough to start separating the pile while remaining flames were extinguished.

"We had BC Wildfire touring the area of Spiller Road, Reservoir, Greyback to ensure there was no issues outside of the landfill," Trupp said. "RCMP and the city closed reservoir road for the duration to allow for the tenders to travel from the landfill to the hydrant on Naramata Road uninterrupted."

Crews were on scene until approximately 1:30 p.m.