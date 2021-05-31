Beat the tourists to local hot spots in Penticton

Photo: Ogo's

“Stay Local, Support Local" is a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Businesses are gearing up to welcome visitors again this summer, with many joining the Travel Penticton team as the province gets ready to reopen. Be sure to check out these Penticton favourites, both new and established, before the tourists arrive!

Celebrating its two-year anniversary in Penticton in June, Wayne & Freda has been consistently offering tasty drinks and delicious treats to start your days off right. They offer sustainable coffee, legendary breakfast sandwiches, nourishing bowls and a vast array of tasty sweet treats.

With a consistently steady fan-base and often a fast moving line out the door, ensure to check out their new outdoor seating patio area and try some of their amazing offerings before those lines for a great morning fuel-up get even longer.

New for the season, Ogo’s Ice Cream and Cakes on Main Street will be offering chocolate, vanilla and twist soft serve ice cream, in addition to their regular and impressive assortment of 48 different ice cream flavours.

“We also have our Awesome Ice Cream Sandwiches and Twisters, which is like a Blizzard,” says Sharon Brown, owner of Ogo’s Ice Cream and Cakes.

“We serve only premium ice cream, sorbet and gelato,” Brown adds.

In addition to their sweet treats, Ogo’s serves a huge assortment of lunch options throughout the week.

“We probably have about 15 kinds of salads, sandwiches, wraps, a daily pasta feature, rice bowls and quesadillas. We have a really good variety for everyone and always at least one homemade soup,” says Brown.

Enjoy the shorter line ups and huge selection at Ogo’s, and support a great family run local business with loyal customers.

Penticton E-Kruise is beginning their first summer season in Penticton and is starting off with a bang. With two convenient locations, at Barefoot Beach Resort at Skaha lake, and the second location right beside the Peach on Okanagan Lake, renting an e-bike, scooter or paddleboard couldn’t be easier.

E-Kruise rentals are available 7 days a week, and if you aren’t based in Penticton, they offer delivery to Naramata, OK Falls and Summerland.

“Bookings have been coming in like crazy, since we have had the updates in travel restrictions,” says Shannon Lyle, owner of Penticton E-Kruise.

“We offer demonstrations, helmets, you can add on a bluetooth speaker, and each rental includes a map of different routes, like a brewery tour, wine tour or guide to the KVR. We are also able to deliver e-bikes right to your door and will pick up at different locations."

With weather expected to hit over 30C this week, take some time to enjoy the sunshine and book an E-Kruise rental at ekruise.com/penticton

Tratto Pizza has newly expanded its outdoor seating by taking over a new space next door, so it is a great time to take advantage of their larger space and enjoy some classic Italian pizza. As they work on finding the perfect fit to put in its neighbouring location, enjoy their large patio and huge selection of authentic Neapolitan pizza, Italian wines, classic Italian cocktails and local craft beers.

They offer a wonderful dining experience with unique character and charm. Tratto's pizza is so authentic that they are currently in the works of joining the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (or the True Neapolitan Pizza Association) which promotes and protects the true and authentic Neapolitan Pizza style.

“We also plan to work with fruit this summer for some of our non-traditional contemporary pizzas,” says Christopher Royal, co-owner of Tratto Pizza.

“Any fruit that is in season, really authentic farm to table."

They plan on having their neighbouring location by mid-summer so enjoy the extended patio now, or when it heats up, Tratto Pizza is also available for take-out order or through DoorDash to enjoy at home.

With regulations due to be lifted we will soon be seeing larger crowds and longer lines, so get out now and experience some of the benefits of being a local, and enjoy the absolute best of Penticton and the Okanagan.

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton