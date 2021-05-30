Fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain sending black smoke into air

Photo: Mike Shaw A fire is burning at Penticton's Campbell Mountain landfill.

A fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain landfill is sending thick black smoke into the air.

The fire began just after noon on Sunday, and initial reports were that it started in a metal pile.

It's not clear what started the fire, but emergency crews are working to douse the blaze.

A large fire burned for a full day at Kamloops' Mission Flats landfill back in March.