Fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain sending black smoke into air

Photo: Mike Shaw
A fire is burning at Penticton's Campbell Mountain landfill.
A fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain landfill is sending thick black smoke into the air.
The fire began just after noon on Sunday, and initial reports were that it started in a metal pile.
It's not clear what started the fire, but emergency crews are working to douse the blaze.
A large fire burned for a full day at Kamloops' Mission Flats landfill back in March.