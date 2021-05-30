Fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain appears to be under control

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

A Penticton resident was working in the area of Campbell Mountain when a large landfill broke out in flames.

The fire reportedly broke out just after 12 p.m.

David Szabo decided he would grab his drone and document it.

“I was out helping my brother do some fencing and we saw the smoke. I saw that and got my drone out and flew around there.”

Szabo says at first he wasn't sure what was on fire.

“It could have been a house. It could have been a car fire or something. We weren't sure when we first saw it, but when we got over to the main road above the dump we could definitely see it was the dump on fire.”

Szabo says fire crews have been on the scene for several hours.

“There is still lots of water truck going up the hill because there is no water on-site and there is still fire trucks on-site," he said.

At this time it’s unknown what caused the fire.

A resident in the area says the fire appears to be under control as there is no longer billowing smoke.

Castanet has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for more information.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

A fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain landfill is sending thick black smoke into the air.

The fire began just after noon on Sunday, and initial reports were that it started in a metal pile.

It's not clear what started the fire, but emergency crews are working to douse the blaze.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.

A large fire burned for a full day at Kamloops' Mission Flats landfill back in March.