The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland needs fosters to help an abundance of scared cats trust again and find homes

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for volunteers to foster and help cats trust to get ready for their forever homes.

“With rescues on a daily basis, we bring in some cats from hoarding houses, street life and other situations that cause so much fear that they don't socialize quickly,” Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

“These cats just need a human to help them learn the tips and tricks on how to socialize them to make that next step towards adoption.”

Experienced and non-experience individuals are welcome to sign up, as Critteriad will help you with all the tips and tricks you need, along with access to a behaviour expert.

“We will walk you through everything.”

The cats will need a separate small room to feel safe in while they adjust to the new space. Critteriad can also provide the foster home with a cage that gives the cat room for all their necessities.

“It's a lot of playing, a lot of time. But for about six months to a year, you can take a cat that would never have had a home to finding their forever family and being a part of that journey,” Byer added.

To find out more about fostering with Critteraid, send them an email at [email protected]