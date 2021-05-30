City of Penticton formally recognizing June as pride month

Photo: Castanet Staff South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Pride Fruit Float in 2019

The City of Penticton’s Mayor and Council will be formally recognizing June as pride month at Tuesday's meeting once again, in response to a request from the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.

“We welcome you to acknowledge and celebrate your local LGBTQ2S+ community in the month of June and demonstrate the inclusiveness of Penticton,” their letter to council reads.

The society encourages many ways to celebrate Pride month as a city including hanging a Pride flag at City Hall, supporting the creation or refurbishment of a rainbow crosswalk or sidewalk and making a donation to a local LGBTQ2S+ organization or youth group at a local high school.

The society is also requesting that the City of Penticton replace the existing Pride and Trans flags displayed at each end of the city with new flags as the old ones have become discoloured over time.

“We continually hear from our LGBTQ2S+ community members how much these flags mean to them and how welcoming it feels each time they drive by and see them as they enter the city. We are here to help and support you in the decisions you make to best represent your commitment to supporting the LGBTQ2S+ community in Penticton.”