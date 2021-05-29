Summerland Community Arts Council fundraiser celebrates the 'woman who cycled the globe' for bike week

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Community Arts Council (SCAC) is celebrating Go By Bike Week with the virtual screening of the award winning documentary, The New Woman: Annie 'Londonderry' Kopchovsky.

The documentary tells the story of Kopchovsky, a 23-year-old Jewish immigrant and mother of three, who changed the world of women by climbing aboard a 42-pound bicycle and setting off from a Boston tenement to circle the globe in 1894.

She left in full skirts as a nineteenth century housewife and returned in bloomers as a celebrated heroine of a new era.

"It sort of promoted the status of women in North America and in society," Susan McIver, a board director of SCAC said.

Viewers can choose a date between May 31 and June 6, to find a time to relax and enjoy the film about the 'woman who cycled the globe,' anytime throughout that week.

Tickets cost $10 and are available online here, with proceeds going to the SCAC's programming. Purchasers' names will be entered in a draw to win a copy of Spin, Peter Zheutilin's historic novel about Annie's travels.

The arts council building is currently being renovated and expected to open again in early fall, eventually restarting classes and events.