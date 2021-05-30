Meet James Blake, running for Penticton city council in the upcoming byelection

Photo: Contributed

James Blake is the local Landmark Cinemas manager who is looking to get into local politics and see council connect more directly to the needs of the city.

Q: Why you, why now?

A: My family moved here in 2012 to open the new Landmark Cinemas. I have a six-year-old daughter that's in kindergarten now, and I've got a 12-year-old daughter in grade six. I've got a son that just finished his first year in college. We’ve become a part of the community and everybody has been fantastic to us. We've known so many kindnesses with people here, we know there's a lot of really good people in the city.

It just seemed to us in the last several years that the city has needlessly declined. So many businesses have closed, and the focus of the local government is not placed where it should be. We're spending $8-10 million on a bike lane, which in itself is great, but we're trying to pull ourselves out of a pandemic.

We have homeless people that need some place to stay, and [council is] fighting against it, to help them and the mental health issues and the drug issues. That just seems like where the money should go, at least at this point in time.There's no citywide plan to go ahead and pull us out of the pandemic.

I feel like it's a time when we shouldn't be stumbling, we should have some focus and direction. I even made a comment to some people at the Chamber of Commerce the other day, that maybe we get a 300 seat auditorium in a theatre, and we get every level of business and government in there, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Penticton Association, and come up with some kind of consensus plan on reopening.

I think it needs to be turned around, and that the city council doesn't seem to have the vision or the energy to do it.

Q: One of the ongoing issues facing city council is the very public fight with the provincial government over BC Housing facilities like the Victory Church emergency homeless shelter, and the proposed supportive housing complex on Skaha Lake Road. Where do you stand on these issues and why?

A: I can start with why because I was homeless when I was a teenager. So I can directly relate to what's going on with a lot of other people in town that are homeless. The fight with the province almost seems petty.

I mean, they're willing to spend $300,000 fighting them in court, but they won't house the people on the street. What I don't think they realize is that it is a multi-layered problem. And yes, just putting them in a shelter isn't ultimately everything. There needs to be more mental health aid and job placement, and then it needs to be everything at the other end of that also.

But I understand that when you're homeless, if you go three or four days without food, without sleep, without clean clothes, you have no choice but to get into crime and drugs because nobody's going to hire you. Then you've got a myriad of problems that will last for decades. Somebody that experiences that will have trauma for years. And the homeless situation is very much related, I think, to the crime situation.

If we can at least get people off the street and feed them and keep them warm, then we have a good basis to start from at least, and then we can debate everything else after. But leaving them on the street is a nightmare scenario that ultimately costs us much, much more money. That has been proven over and over again, in other cities.

So it just breaks my heart to see a city council that would allow another Canadian to live on the street for one more day. I would never make any vote on anything that would possibly put a Canadian on the streets. It just makes me question, what does it really mean to be a Canadian at that point in time?

Q: Council also recently adopted a plan for where future shelters should be allowed in town. Do you agree with the guidelines? How would you change them, if not?

A: I think ultimately, the best thing for homeless people is to not all be housed in one place. It has been proven, if they are put in a regular home in a regular neighbourhood, on their own and they can make friends, they become a part of the community, then they can pull themselves out. It's putting homeless people all in the same place. None of them are really helping each other, if anything, they're hurting each other.

I even heard something the other day that in the shelters, they're putting multiple people in rooms. And it's just a disaster. It's like a prison, when you put a bunch of prisoners in the same place. It's like prisoner university, they don't really meld back into society.

I think the ultimate goal would be to find some kind of other housing for them. No doubt, the shelters we have now have issues. It's not ideal, but it does get them off the street. I do think it would probably be easier if we did something like put the shelter up in the industrial area, where it's away from residences, and there's less political strife if it's out of sight, out of mind. But we also need to think that these places need to be managed properly. There's not enough security of these places. It's a free for all.

The shelter that's down on Main Street now near McDonald's [Compass House] is an absolute crazy town. Everything within a few blocks of there is nuts, and you never see any permanent security there maintaining that area. Are there challenges of that? Yes. And is it perfect? No. But anything that will get them off the street is better than what we we've gotten now.

Q: Penticton council recently denied an OCP amendment to allow 151 market-priced apartment units to be built on an acreage on Green Avenue West, after stiff community backlash about noise, traffic and a change in community character. Penticton has a less than one per cent vacancy rate for rentals currently. The council vote was split 3-3, how would you have voted?

A: We're in a very unique situation, we have mountains and more mountains and lakes and more lakes with a very tiny amount of land to deal with. And a lot of people that want to live here. While it is a great benefit that we have a city beautiful enough that so many people want to live here, it creates a lot of challenges. Because if we don't build something, the prices become so exorbitantly high because of the free market, that it blocks a lot of people out.

So in this scenario, we have a lot of people that want park land, which is absolutely important. And we need housing, and that is absolutely important. I think this is a time in our city where we need to think outside the box, we need to be creative.

Instead of building a five or six storey building that will wipe out the entire property, why not go up 10 or 15 storeys, built slightly higher, not a huge skyscraper like Vancouver, but still higher. That way the footprint of that building would be smaller, and then you could build a park area that the entire city could enjoy.

We have to really think about these things because we have a very limited amount of land.

In regards to the housing situation, one of my suggestions is, and it's becoming globally popular, is tiny houses. They're easy to build. There's not a lot of builders now, so it wouldn't take a lot to build them. They're having labor shortages. You could put them on small lots. You could put them in areas, it could be like a trailer park. It would house more people and it would be easier for people to buy into the market because the prices would be considerably less.

I would have voted for [the Green Avenue development], but we need to go ahead and modify the design, we need to do something different and more creative that would allow more of the natural space to be left. So we could have that park that we wanted.

Q: There have long been concerns in the community around crime, public safety, theft and repeat offenders, what would you focus on to improve those issues Penticton?

A: I'm really sad that the police take so much of the flack for this, it seems to be much more beyond that. A lot of these issues are outside of our general city jurisdiction. But as a city, I think we should be punching above our weight class, this is something that's a provincial problem.

We need to focus on that, and push the province to do it. As an example, one day at the theater, I had this gentleman come in. He was wandering around the building and he started to scare people and harass them. I didn't want to do anything bad to him but he became a problem. I had to call the police because he started to scare people, he was so erratic.

Then the police officer walks in, and the guy runs out the door. The police officer sees that he runs out the door and just walks up to me. And he says "I could bring up his rap sheet on my computer for you right now and there's at least 150 violations on there. I'm gonna go ahead and arrest him and put him in jail, and he's going to be back out the next day."

It seems like even if the police catch somebody, the courts let them go. That if it's a mental health issue, there's not enough facilities to take care of those people. These people are not being properly dealt with the way they may need. Whether that be jail or mental health services, or anything out there, and the police seem to be doing fine, but we keep letting people go.

It just seems like we have a small amount of people that are constant repeat offenders. Maybe that needs to be handled in the BC court system and if there's anything else we could do here. Maybe we need our own small prison somewhere closer in town where we can handle it. But it does certainly just seem to be a revolving door.

Q: What are some things you believe this council has spent money on well, and why?

A: Lately, I'm not sure. I mean before the pandemic, I mean, I would certainly say there were a lot of infrastructure projects and beautification, there's artwork down at the beach now. That's fantastic. All of the improvements, the beach areas that we all enjoy, were a fantastic investment, I think, because the regulars and locals enjoy it, and the tourists enjoy it.

Now, I just think any money we spend should really be thought about with recovery. Whether that be mental health or putting an investment in something that will generate more income for us and generate more tourism. Those, I think, certainly need to be the focus now. And maybe in a year, we can talk about more bike lanes and things like that, that would be really nice, but very expensive and not necessarily needed right now.

Q: In your opinion, what would be the right course of action coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic to help the city and, in particular, its small businesses recover?

A: I think we all need to get together and talk about it and really flesh it out and just make the city feel good about itself and feel we have some kind of direction. I think we need a proper marketing department for the city. Travel Penticton does a little bit of it but at least in this case, we would have a proper marketing department that is focused on getting us out there again.

Everybody's saying that the world is going to snap back and bounce back and we don't want to miss that opportunity. We want to be out there advertising ourselves as a fantastic place and let the world know that we're open for business.

As part of that marketing department, we should hire a social influencer. That's the way the world is going and make our city look fantastic as it is. One of the things that saddens me is you see everybody on social media talking down about the city and they don't realize that's like a cancer that goes up all over the world and I think we need to turn that around.

We could do things like all of the businesses in town, we could work it out so there's packaged tourist deals, where, okay, I get dinner at those three places, and I go to the beach, and I go to the movies and this is my package and they get discounts for buying those packages.

Market ourselves to the world as a user-friendly, fun, easy place to be. Pandemic's over, come to visit us.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: I was homeless as a teenager, and I worked my way up to run a multimillion dollar businesses with more than 10,000 people a day coming through the doors. I know what it takes to get a diverse group of people together, and focus and get them on the same page and succeed.

That's really what I would want to do going into the city council, is to listen to everybody, no matter how young or old, black or white, let's all get together. We're always better off together to get the ideas we need and the focus and the drive and the vision to pull us out of here. That's what I'm really good at.

