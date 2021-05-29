Penticton Tennis club sees growing numbers and interest from youth players

Photo: Casey Richardson PTC's first junior summer camps in 2020

It's an exciting time for everybody at the Penticton Tennis Club (PTC), as more members and young kids sign up to play.

“The game has really taken off here, in the last two, three years. Tennis has really gone peaks and valleys,” Bob Grant, president of the PTC said.

An influx of juniors members has doubled the clubs registration numbers from last year, reaching over 80 kids.

“This year we wanted to cap it at 60 kids...but the popularity was huge! We had to turn away probably 20 to 30 kids for our junior program because we just couldn't accommodate everybody.”

Their junior program runs from May through August, on Wednesday nights and Saturdays which is led by volunteer teachers. Grant explained that they have added on another hour because of the influx of registrations.

In 2021, membership reached 86 youth and junior members, 76 women and 93 men and 5-lifetime members, for members over 80 years old.

“We like to offer participants a safe, healthy exercise through socialization and we have just got some great league goings on,” Grant added.

Currently, the City of Penticton is gathering information on pickleball and tennis court use, to understand how the outdoor courts are used with signs posted on the entrance that link to an online survey.

“Even though we're a private court, we've asked our members anytime they use the courts to log in and make sure we give the city the correct numbers...I think the city's really just trying to get a feel for what courts are being used for tennis.”

The club has been operating since 1972 at the same location located next to Okanagan Lake on Marina Way.

“Our commitment is we are there for the long term, we want to maintain and retain that area.”

The PTC hopes to grow their members, adding on 40 more kids to the junior program with a third hour of plan in the future.

“We've come a long way and I see that there's a lot more to do with tennis,” Grant added.

For more information on the PTC, visit their website here.