Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by news of remains found at Tk'emlups residential school burial site

Photo: Contributed The Kamloops Indian Residential School in an undated photo

The Penticton Indian Band issued a statement on Friday evening following the discovery of remains of 215 children that were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir announced the finding in a statement Thursday afternoon. She said the remains of 215 children were buried and their deaths were undocumented.

The PIB community expressed how they felt "shocked and sickened" from the tragic discovery. They have met with respective communities with the Tkemlups (Kamloops) leadership and have made a commitment to lend support.

“The children remains were members of families that were taken to be 'educated' and cared for by 'supposed' people of god," PIB said in a statement. "This sickening discovery is not only tragic but is pure evil.”

The school operated between 1890 and 1978.

“These children were not given the dignity or respect for a proper burial and without family members there to grieve or send them on their journey. Chief and Council would like to express their heartfelt sorrow to all families, survivors and communities impacted by this unbelievable tragic discovery. “

The Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation band is still working with a radar specialist to complete a survey of the grounds and expects to find more remains.

"We stand with the Tkemlups (Kamloops) Indian Band who are now burdened with this heart wrenching discovery. Our respective communities have met today with the Tkemlups (Kamloops) leadership and have made our commitment to lend our support for whatever measure or direction they wish to pursue," PIB said.

“The announcement of this sickening and tragic discovery now triggers renewed pain, hurt and emotions of all residential school survivors and we are reaching out to ensure they have support to help with the renewed hurt.

“This is a difficult time for our community and supports are in place for those experiencing grief. There is no doubt that this is a tragic event and there needs to be full accountability.”