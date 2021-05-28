RCMP seeking Penticton woman missing in central B.C. after heading out for hike

Photo: RCMP

A Penticton woman has been reported missing and RCMP are searching for her near 100 Mile House, B.C.

Leah Buckner had gone out hiking Thursday near Kokanee Bay Resort at Begg Road north of Lac La Hache, B.C. She is described as a caucasian woman weighing approximately 100 pounds and 5'6" in height.

She was last seen wearing a light coloured hoodie, possibly pink and white coloured. Buckner is currently staying near that location while her boyfriend works in the area, and RCMP say it is normal for her to go out hiking, looking for rocks and fossils.

"It is not unusual for her to stay out longer than normal, but this long of time is concerning as she is not prepared to be overnight in cool and rainy conditions," say RCMP.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue along with a RCMP Police Dog Service Team and BC Conservation Officers are currently on scene and are searching for Buckner. 100 Mile House RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue ask that people avoid the area around Begg Road and any route along or going into Kokanee Pit Road.

100 Mile House RCMP also believe there is a remote possibility that Buckner has left the local area and headed back toward home in Penticton. Her family in Penticton are being kept up-to-date with the investigation.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Leah Buckner, contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.