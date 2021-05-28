Summerland residents need to boil water after watermain break

Photo: Contributed Boil water notice map for Summerland.

The District of Summerland has put out a boil water notice due to a watermain break.

The break happened at the intersection of Victoria Road South and Simpson Road. A boil water notice is in effect for many residents. Many are without water service at all.

Once water has been restored, Interior Health and the District of Summerland recommend all users bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before ingesting or using, or use an alternative water source.

"Cancelled" signs will be placed on all Boil Water Notice sandwich boards currently in neighbourhoods once the notice is lifted.

For more information, contact Summerland Works and Infrastructure at 250-494-0431.