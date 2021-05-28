Similkameen region sees another wildfire

Photo: Contributed

Nine BC Wildfire Service firefighters are responding to a wildfire out west of Keremeos near Ashnola Road, discovered on Thursday.

The 2.6 hectare fire was deemed under control shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday.

“We won’t see any change to size unless they get a more accurate track of the fire at the later date,” BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnet said.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused and crews are on scene conducting an investigation.

This fire comes on the heels of another fire in the Similkameen region this week, after a fire started near the Nighthawk junction off Highway 3 about 20 km southeast of Keremeos. That fire was classified as held as of Wednesday.