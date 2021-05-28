Penticton Chamber of Commerce backs mayor in city-province fight over homeless shelter

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has added its support to Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki's feud with the provincial government over the emergency homeless shelter at Victory Church.

Vassilaki sent an open letter on May 12 to Premier John Horgan, urging him to intervene in the conflict which has seen Minister of Housing David Eby asserting paramountcy powers to keep the shelter on Winnipeg Street open through to the end of 2021, despite its municipally-granted temporary use permit expiring at the end of March.

In a letter dated May 25, the Chamber voiced their support of the mayor.

"We conducted our own survey with the Penticton business community with respect to their experiences with the change in their neighbourhood since the shelter was opened," reads the letter.

The following are the results the Chamber provided:

61.82 per cent have found people sleeping in the doorway of their business or on the property

45.45 per cent have had to deal with human waste on or around their business premises

43.64 per cent have had complaints from their staff

40 per cent have had to involve the police

38.18 per cent have had customers and/or staff harassed

The letter goes on to say that the Chamber does "not dispute" the need for shelters for the homeless, but adds that they believe local elected officials, not the province, should be responsible for determining where shelters are located in the community.

"Furthermore, we strongly feel that the province should provide additional funding to support shelters," it reads, suggesting funding for additional policing and services to address mental health and addiction.

"The Chamber understands fully that we need to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable are provided shelter. However, we ask that the province work with the elected local officials and allow them to make decisions that best meet the needs of the community."

The letter is signed by Chamber president Jonathan McGraw.