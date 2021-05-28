Penticton byelection candidates discussed business and other issues at virtual forum Thursday

Contributed

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce hosted an all-candidates forum Thursday evening for those vying to fill an empty seat on city council in the upcoming byelection.

The Zoom and Facebook Live event was primarily focused on covering topics related to local economic growth, including such topics as business taxation, affordable housing, how to make Penticton a year-round destination, and development permit costs.

Candidates had 45 seconds to respond to questions, and limited rebuttals each.

Each of the 10 candidates running for the open spot attended. Watch the live-replay above.

Castanet will be launching an in-depth series of Q&A articles with each of the candidates starting next week.