Peachfest cancelled for 2021 due to uncertainties surrounding the BC Restart Plan

Photo: Castanet Staff

Even with the province set to slowly open up and ease restrictions throughout the summer, the Penticton Peach Festival has been cancelled for 2021.

Organizers announced on Friday that the decision was made with the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty about Provincial Health guidelines and restrictions.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and it really breaks my heart. We would love to do something for Penticton, but we can’t commit to anything because there are still a lot of assumptions being made about what life will be like in August,” said Don Kendall, Peachfest president in a press release.

“This decision has weighed very heavy on us. The board wants to hold an event to welcome back a return to normal but without a clear path, that also isn’t dependant on if the Province has to hit pause on the BC Restart Plan, we cannot do so.”

The Penticton Peachfest board said it was a unanimous decision to cancel this year’s festival made at their monthly meeting on May 26.

The BC Restart Plan released by the Provincial Health Office on May 25 states in Phase 3 (July 1) that fairs and festivals with COVID-19 safety plans may operate. The board decided that without concrete guidelines regarding capacity it makes decisions very difficult for Peachfest to move forward.

“The board discussed how they could host a festival, but with so many uncertainties it was decided it is too much risk for Peachfest,” said Kendall, adding that waiting for the July 1 Provincial Health Office update on Phase 3 would not give the board enough time to move ahead.

It is also noted in the BC Restart Plan that not until Phase 4 (Sept. 7) that increased capacity for things such as concerts will be allowed, but only if the forecasted case count, hospitalization and vaccine numbers fall within the PHO guidelines.

The board is thankful for the re-assurance of support they have received from sponsors and volunteers who make the festival Penticton’s signature event.

Peachfest will look forward to hosting their event next summer, Aug. 3 to 7, 2022 – the 75th anniversary of the festival.

“We have a number of things we have already started to work on as we gear up to celebrate the 75 anniversary and the board is looking forward to delivering one of the best festivals in our history,” said Kendall.