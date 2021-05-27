Single-vehicle rollover claims woman's life in Summerland

Photo: Castanet Staff

Penticton RCMP and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating a motor vehicle fatality on Fish Lake Road north of Summerland.

Police were called at 7:27 a.m. on Thursday after a person driving in the 1200 block of Fish Lake Road came across a single vehicle rollover collision.

Penticton RCMP attended the scene with their first responder partners where they found an older model grey Nissan Pathfinder with one occupant. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A neighbour in the area alleges he heard that a vehicle flipped over multiple times when coming down the road and was found with a deceased female pinned underneath the car. Later he spotted the police car and towing truck in the area.

"My wife and I were up this morning and we heard the strangest sound that you never hear up here, a siren. We saw an ambulance going up. We phone the neighbours and ask is everybody okay? They didn't know anything, but it turned out it was at the foot of their driveway."

“It surprised everybody this morning in our neighbourhood...It's a tragic story obviously,” they added.

RCMP are asking witnesses to this collision or anyone who saw a grey Nissan Pathfinder driving on Fish Lake Road either late on May 26 or early May 27 to please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.

“The BC Coroners Service was notified about and is investigating a death at this location. As we are early in our investigation to determine all of the facts, we’re unable to provide any additional information at this time," reads a statement from the BC Coroners Service.