A new escape room business is opening in downtown Penticton

Photo: Exit Escape Games

A new escape room experience is coming to Penticton as a Kelowna-based company expands into a new market.

Exit Escape Games, open in Kelowna since 2015, expanded to Kamloops two years later but had always had plans for Penticton.

When the only existing escape room in town, Desmios on Nanaimo Avenue, closed its doors for good during the pandemic, it provided an opening.

"It was a great opportunity. we heard from the landlord, he approached us saying they were kind of pre-set up for something like us," said Exit co-owner Linda Galaviz.

"We checked it out and since we had always planned to come to Penticton it seemed like the right opportunity."

They are now busy renovating with plans for a July opening, but no set date yet.

"The themes, four in Penticton, will be totally unique. Players from Penticton who have travelled to our Kelowna or our Kamloops locations will be seeing something totally different," Galaviz said.

"It's kind of like a movie theatre, you can't show the same movie because people who have seen it won't want to see it again. Unlike movies, we can't switch our themes with a snap ... so every time we open a new store we open new themes."

They switch out their rooms as often as is feasible, given the time needed for construction, so in the meantime escape room enthusiasts can check out Penticton, Kelowna and Kamloops for different experiences.

Galaviz said she loves the uniqueness and accessibility of an escape room experience.

"I think people are drawn to experiencing something new, for the same reason you see a funky new fruit at the supermarket and you pick it up just to see what it tastes like," she said with a laugh.

"Adults normally entertain ourselves at the bar, or hanging out with friends and you can always go and do that, but adults also enjoy doing something you can do with friends that doesn't involve drinking, and you can bring your friends. It's kind of like sitting down with a board game but it's also interactive."

Follow Exit Escape Games on social media here for updates on the exact opening date for Penticton.