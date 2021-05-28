RDOS thanks the estimated 300 emergency volunteers for their service

Photo: OOSAR OOSAR water rescue training photo

Acknowledgement for the volunteers who donate their time and energy to assist with Emergency Support Service (ESS), Search and Rescue, Amateur Radio Club, and volunteer fire departments are coming from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) this week.

An estimated 300 emergency program volunteers step up to be frontline face of environmental disasters such as wildfires and floods or single events like home fires and the search and rescue operations.

These volunteers play a critical role in supporting response activities across the area by providing professional, timely assistance to those in need.

“Volunteering is important to me for a few reasons,” Naramata ESS Director Judi Harvey said in a press release. “It helped me connect with the Naramata community after I moved here 21-years ago. I feel I can play an important role in helping residents get the assistance they need during evacuation events.”

Osoyoos ESS Director Eileen Varga feels volunteering is important because it makes her feel like she is “helping in a small way to better the community.” Varga says she gets a sense of fulfillment knowing she has “put her best effort into helping others. It helps to provide much needed services to the community.”

“Volunteering broadens my own community and surrounds me with like-minded and diverse teammates,: Penticton Search and Rescue volunteer Malia Smith added. She enjoys the “perpetual acquisition of challenging and ever-changing skill sets” which she says keeps her motivated and modest.

For Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue manager Rob Selsing, volunteering provides a sense of comradery “with teammates, fellow search and rescue members and the other people you cross paths with.”

Volunteering “is community and brings a sense of team and togetherness,” for Hayes Creek Fire Chief Rob Miller.

For further information about volunteering with the RDOS, please contact Nancy Wigley or visit the RDOS Volunteer Opportunities web page.