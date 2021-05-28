New playground at Wiltse Elementary School in Penticton product of community collaboration

Casey Richardson

A plan put in motion over two years ago is taking its first spin thanks to fundraising efforts from parents, local businesses and the community.

Wiltse Elementary School opened up their newest playground addition on Wednesday, a two-story, climbing/spinning structure named ‘Apollo.’

School principal Travis Bond spoke about the excitement in the community after working hard to raise enough funds for the expansion.

“Students have been incredibly excited to watch the Wiltse construction site. Each day, students run outside to check on the progress,” he said.

“So much of how they learn is so physical and they learn about cooperation, teamwork and getting outside and burning off some steam. A lot of those skill sets around cooperation and working to play together translate well with activities they’re doing inside the school.”

Kindergarten and grade one students were the first to step on to the spinning structures.

Marielle, a Grade 1 student, enjoyed how fast and how high the new play structure was, and that it gave her more time outside to play with her classmates.

“At the top it’s like I’m spinning and flying in circles,” she said.

“It felt like going on a tornado spinning around,” added Rowan, another Grade 1 student.

Wiltse’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC ) started its fundraising in 2019 after identifying the need for more play space, raising nearly $40,00 towards the playground.

“We’re thrilled that generous in-kind contributions from our community have buoyed us to our fundraising goal and allowed installation to be completed,” said Wiltse PAC’s Playground Chair, Tina Lee in a press release.

“Significant support from Wendy and Wade Wagstaff of Grizzly Excavation Ltd and Jason Seddon of SRM Concrete Ltd have made all the difference. We can’t thank them enough for their commitment to children in our community. This new play space will be a hit with children across the city.”

The PAC completed research beforehand to find the perfect structure for all the grade and age levels at the school.

“Something that the community could enjoy in the evening and on weekends, and something unique to the community. They thought that this was a good fit for what our school's needs were,” added Bond.