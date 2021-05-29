173626
174660
Penticton  

South Okanagan Loss Society sees increased need for services from those grieving in isolation during pandemic

Grief harder in pandemic

- | Story: 335202

The South Okanagan Loss Society has seen an increased need for their services throughout the isolation of the pandemic, and has started a new volunteer program to spread the word about what they offer.

Losing a loved one is hard enough without having to grieve alone. Due to pandemic restrictions, many who have suffered losses since March 2020 have been forced to do just that.

"There is a strong need for connection after suffering a loss, and it is our mission to provide those connections and improve the quality of life for those living with life’s losses," said Crystal Kruger, SOLS chair.

That's why SOLS has launched a volunteer-based program designed for telephone contact, which will eventually evolve into in-person visits once restrictions lift.

“Our volunteers are carefully vetted based on their experience with grief and loss, as well as other background information," Kruger explained.

“All volunteers complete an intensive, comprehensive training program and are supervised by professional staff. They are here to listen in a non-judgemental manner, and to walk with you through your individual and unique grief journey.”

Anyone who is suffered a loss can access the program. They will be matched with a suitable volunteer who can provide over-the-phone support based around a schedule that works for both parties.

SOLS also offers a seniors-only group, weekly Zoom meetings and one-to-one counselling. The non-profit organization relies heavily on the generosity of organizations in the community and individual donations.

For more information on their services, find them here or reach out directly at [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

172400
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4445340
#22 - 124 Mills Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$525,000
more details
173397




Send us your News Tips!


170006


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Abby
Abby Penticton SPCA >


173825


Gwen Stefani fights back against cultural appropriation allegations

Showbiz
Gwen Stefani is adamant she has done nothing wrong amid longstanding allegations of cultural appropriation, insisting she's...
TGIF Gifs- May 28, 2021
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 28, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Parasailing gone wrong
Must Watch
Man is recording his parasailing experience.. but his wife is not...
Kim Kardashian denies Travis Barker rumours
Showbiz
Kim Kardashian has shut down rumors she was previously involved...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
174604
172929