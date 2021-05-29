South Okanagan Loss Society sees increased need for services from those grieving in isolation during pandemic

Photo: Pixabay

The South Okanagan Loss Society has seen an increased need for their services throughout the isolation of the pandemic, and has started a new volunteer program to spread the word about what they offer.

Losing a loved one is hard enough without having to grieve alone. Due to pandemic restrictions, many who have suffered losses since March 2020 have been forced to do just that.

"There is a strong need for connection after suffering a loss, and it is our mission to provide those connections and improve the quality of life for those living with life’s losses," said Crystal Kruger, SOLS chair.

That's why SOLS has launched a volunteer-based program designed for telephone contact, which will eventually evolve into in-person visits once restrictions lift.

“Our volunteers are carefully vetted based on their experience with grief and loss, as well as other background information," Kruger explained.

“All volunteers complete an intensive, comprehensive training program and are supervised by professional staff. They are here to listen in a non-judgemental manner, and to walk with you through your individual and unique grief journey.”

Anyone who is suffered a loss can access the program. They will be matched with a suitable volunteer who can provide over-the-phone support based around a schedule that works for both parties.

SOLS also offers a seniors-only group, weekly Zoom meetings and one-to-one counselling. The non-profit organization relies heavily on the generosity of organizations in the community and individual donations.

For more information on their services, find them here or reach out directly at [email protected]