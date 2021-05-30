Penticton byelection candidates to discuss seniors issues

Photo: Penticton Chamber of Commerce

Penticton seniors issues will be front and centre this evening at an all-candidates forum featuring those running for an empty council seat in the upcoming byelection.

The ten byelection candidates will be on hand virtually to answer previously-submitted questions from the public as well as queries on topics that relate to seniors like safety, housing, transportation and recreation.

They will also speak to the city's Age-Friendly Action Plan and Aging Well Penticton Collective Impact Report, found here.

The event is part of Penticton Seniors Week, running through June 5.

Click here to register and receive a Zoom link to watch the forum, running from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today.