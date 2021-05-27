Penticton Indian Band sees large drop in COVID-19 case numbers in the community

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Indian Band has confirmed a drop in COVID-19 cases in an update from the chief and council on Wednesday.

According to the notice, there are five active COVID-19 cases in the PIB community. Last week, the PIB community had seen an increase in cases to 18, linked from an ongoing cluster of cases from a funeral, first announced on April 22.

“Thankfully, this reduction in active cases provides our health team with enough time to prepare for our second PIB COVID vaccine clinic,” their release reads.

For those who have not yet had their first vaccine dose, please contact PIB Health at 250-493-7799 and leave your name and contact number for the team to follow up.

The PIB was also proud to announce that they will be administering Pfizer vaccine doses for those who are between the ages of 12 and 17.

Anyone with any questions is asked to reach out to their family doctor, consult the BCCDC website, the First Nations Health Authority website or contact PIB Health directly.

For those who are waiting for the second vaccine dose, the health teams are currently calling to schedule appointments between May 31 and June 2, 2021.

Members who have been contacted by PIB Health or an Interior Health team member are continued to be asked for full cooperation if they need to self-isolate or quarantine due to direct exposure or a positive test.