Oliver campground evicts and bans Kelowna family after drunken fight with police

Photo: Google Street View Gallagher Lake

A Kelowna family has been evicted and banned from an Oliver campground after throwing a party and allegedly fighting with officers.

Oliver RCMP were called to a campground at Gallagher Lake on Saturday morning at 1 a.m., for a noise complaint in a trailer.

When police arrived, they located a noisy trailer with numerous people inside, playing loud music, screaming, yelling, dancing, banging and jumping up and down.

The occupants were then asked to shut down the party and they stated that they would.

Officers stood by for approximately 10-15 minutes and noted that, while music was turned down slightly, a lot of the yelling and banging was still occurring. Police again asked to shut down the party and warned of potential arrest.

According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, just minutes later an intoxicated male exited the trailer and was causing a disturbance and berating officers.

The 30-year-old male from Kelowna was arrested for causing a disturbance. The man began to yell loudly for his “mom and dad” as he was being escorted to the police vehicle. Then another male attacked the officers, attempting to get the first man from the officers.

Due to the number of intoxicated people and danger of further engaging these individuals, the one male was transported to the detachment cells where he was lodged until sober and was released in the morning with no charges.

“The complete lack of respect that my officers received from these people was disgusting,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, “Alcohol abuse continues to be the biggest problem encountered in our line of work."

Campground staff evicted the entire family and banned them from returning.