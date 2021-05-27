BC Housing expands Penticton holdings by purchasing three motels

Photo: BC Housing

BC Housing has expanded its holdings in Penticton, purchasing three motels on Skaha Lake Road with the eventual aim of combining them and a nearby apartment complex into 105 homes for people with low incomes.

The Meadowlark Motel, Sun Valley Motel and Mayfair Motel, all in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road, were bought for $7.9 million.

They currently provide 57 below-market rentals. BC Housing will take over those tenancy agreements, and make some minor improvements to the buildings, allowing all existing residents to stay for now.

The long-term plan is to redevelop the locations into newer affordable housing, along with Skaha Sunrise Apartments with its 48 current units, adjacent to the motels at 2872 Skaha Lake Road. That location has already been owned and operated by BC Housing since 2009.

BC Housing will need to apply to the City of Penticton for rezoning to bring that development plan to fruition. Penticton's current city council has requested an independent audit of all BC Housing supportive housing facilities currently in town before they approve another. As this new potential development does not yet have a fleshed-out plan, it is unclear whether supportive services would be part of the proposal.

Council and Skaha Lake residents have also voiced concerns about a planned BC Housing supportive housing complex at 3240 Skaha Lake Road, which does not require rezoning.

Details are sparse for now on the potential future development, with BC Housing stating they are early in the planning process, and that they will be hiring consultants in the coming months to create a plan both for the complex and for engaging effectively with the community.

In the meantime, those with questions or comments about the plan for the Skaha Lake Road properties can submit them here.