Seniors get a free ride on Saturday to celebrate Seniors Week in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Free rides on all local Penticton routes will be offered on Saturday, June 5 in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System in celebration of seniors week.

Individuals 55 and over can enjoy free transit on all local scheduled service in Penticton throughout the day to those 55 and over. Just hop on board and show your I.D. to receive the free transportation.

Seniors Week is a B.C. government designated week to salute the province’s millions of seniors.

The City of Penticton and BC Transit partnered up to offer free fares on all routes funded by the City, which includes routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 15.

As a reminder, face coverings are mandatory on all BC Transit buses.

For information on BC Transit schedules, routes and service alerts, please visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen.

Funding partners of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System include the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton, the District of Summerland and the Town of Princeton.