City suggesting road closure to allow for hotel expansion near Penticton events centre

Photo: Contributed The planned new hotellot at 903 Vernon Avenue

Penticton City Council will be reviewing a report to allow for two hotel projects near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to expand by closing part of Alberni Street on Tuesday.

Staff are recommending a closure to reduce Alberni road to one northbound travel lane between Vernon Avenue and Westminster Avenue. The closed road will allow the proposed new hotel lots being constructed by the Mundi Group to move slightly to the east and closer to the PTCC and will enable a 30 to 45 room expansion of the current Hotel Penticton (formerly the Coast Hotel).

“Staff believe the proposed road closure and associated land reconfiguration will provide a better design for the future Mundi hotel and strengthen the connection to the PTCC. Likewise, creating expansion space for the Hotel Penticton will support the goal of constructing additional hotel rooms in this area,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services in a news release.

Both hotel groups are strongly interested in this proposal.

“We believe that the proposed road closure and land reconfiguration will allow for the best possible layout and design of the future hotel and attached restaurant space. The proposal helps to provide an appealing entrance from Westminster to the hotel and restaurant, while also giving us enough space to fulfill important needs like parking,” said Mundi Hotel Group President, Ron Mundi. “Without the proposed changes, the project would have a much less appealing layout attempting to configure to the dimensions of the existing lot.”

“All of us at Hotel Penticton and Bear’s Den Restaurant are excited for the new North Gateway project and how we can help promote tourism and partnerships with the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. We’re aligning the services to our guests to create synergy with all things Penticton,” said Owner/General Manager of the Hotel Penticton and Bear’s Den Restaurant, Billy Coles.

Agreements between the city and the Mundi Hotel Group for the closed portion of Alberni Street to be added to the land would mean the hotel would take on additional works to facilitate the road closure and give up a small westerly portion of the site.

The portion of 903 Vernon Avenue sold to the Penticton Hotel would be compensated by a cash payment of $265,000.

If approved by council, the Mundi Group would be constructing a 100 to 110 room six storey hotel with a fitness centre, pool and hot tub along with a 100 seat restaurant spanning two floors in a separate building and a rooftop patio.

Hotel Penticton would be adding on a new four storey hotel building consisting of 30 to 45 rooms along with completing renovations to their existing lounge, conference and fitness areas.