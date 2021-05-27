Oliver RCMP respond to woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being dragged into a vehicle

Photo: Castanet Staff

A woman was seen being pulled into a car by a male driver and "screaming for her life" on Friday evening, while being held against the floor of the car.

Oliver RCMP received the call with the report of the woman stuck in the vehicle heading north on Hwy 97.

Officers were able to finally intercept the vehicle approximately three kms south of Penticton with the help of the Penticton RCMP.

According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, the driver was arrested for assault and a subsequent impaired driving investigation resulted in a 90 day driving prohibition and a 30 day vehicle impound.

The woman pulled into the vehicle and the accused are known to each other.

The domestic dispute resulted in charges of assault against the male and he has since been released on an promise to appear in court at a later time.