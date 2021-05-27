Lack of rain and slowly melting freshet leaves Okanagan Lake a little lower level than it should be

Casey Richardson

Despite this year's higher than normal snowpack, less rain than usual this spring has left Okanagan Lake half a metre below the usual goal target for lake levels at this time.

Shaun Reimer, Penticton dam manager, said the team started to draw the lake down early because of those high snowpack numbers.

“Certainly we were looking at a higher than normal snowpack compared to our averages, but since then, it’s really dried out. Our inflow project for how much is going to come into Okanagan Lake has been steadily dropping,” he said.

"Because of last year, I was trying to be a little bit conservative on the side of not getting it that high, but now I'm even hoping that we can get within 30 cm of our annual target.”

If the low lake level continues this year, the expectation is that it wouldn’t cause any significant problems, unless it were to continue on into further years.

“It really just depends on how dry it stays. We would typically not get into trouble in sort of year one of say a drought if that were to develop. The problem would be more if we were in a multi-year drought and then the lake stayed low and was getting lower and lower every year," Reimer explained.

“I wouldn’t expect to see too many issues this year even if we have a low lake level, certainly our outflows and the amount of water in the Okanagan river will be lower than we’ve seen in the past year, but I’m not in any way, shape or form panicking at this time.”

The high elevation snow that is left on Okanagan mountains is coming down at a steady rate, contributing to the lake rising around one centimetre a day and the expectation is for that to continue.

“We’re at a point where the snowpack is lessening and every day we’re reducing that risk of flooding in the creeks and streams. Even if there is no snow, a really intense rainfall can add to localized flooding,” Reimer explained. “[But] I would prefer to see a little bit more rain.”

More rain in the area would be helpful to not only the lake and overall water system, but also the ongoing concerns for wildfires in these dry conditions.

“The story is still that it’s quite dry in the Okanagan. It’s good that we’ve got a bit of rain, but we don't see any significant amounts of rain,” Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said.

“We’ll take any rain we can get. But really the month is still below average for many parts of the Okanagan. Looking at the numbers up to the 24th of May, we were seeing less than 15 per cent of the average monthly precipitation for most of the Okanagan, so it’s been pretty dry.

The concern in the Southern Interior has shifted from freshet flooding to wildfire danger because it’s been so dry.

More dry weather is forecasted ahead into next week, with temperatures expected to rise ten degrees above the average, close to record temperatures for the day.