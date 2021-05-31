Amelia Boultbee is running for Penticton city council in the upcoming byelection

Photo: Amelia Boultbee Amelia Boultbee is running for Penticton city council.

Castanet is conducting a Q&A with each candidate running in the upcoming Penticton city council byelection, with one published per day until advanced voting begins June 9. Each candidate was asked the same questions, with some additional personalized inquiries. Find the archived interviews with all ten candidates as they become available here.

Amelia Boultbee is a young lawyer with a passion for politics, recently returned to her hometown of Penticton and looking to put down roots.

Q: Why you, why now?

A: I think I'm the right mix of local knowledge and local ties to the community. Combined with having some professional experience, I think my background as a lawyer would be really helpful, especially given some of their kind of complicated inter-governmental issues that are coming up right now with homelessness and housing.

Why now, I think Penticton really needs a younger voice and a fresh perspective. I moved back to Penticton in 2020, and when I heard about the byelection, and having been here for a year and attending city council meetings and following what's happening, I knew I wanted to run.

I think it's a pressing time for people to get involved in local politics. And I think I'm the right person to bring my background as a lawyer combined with the fact that I did grow up here and my whole family's here.

Q: City council is in a very public fight with the provincial government over BC Housing facilities like the Victory Church emergency homeless shelter, and the proposed supportive housing complex on Skaha Lake Road. Where do you stand on these issues and why?

A: I support city council not renewing the temporary use permit for Victory Church. I think that was the right thing to do, given the amount of issues that the seniors community was experiencing, and the local businesses down there.

I support the fact that they're calling for an independent audit before we bring in any more [supportive] housing units here to Penticton. Because there remains a question whether we have the wraparound services sufficient to provide for people.

I think it is unfortunate that the relationship deteriorated to the point where the city did need to hire a lawyer, but I also support them doing that, because I'm doing my master's degree in constitutional law. I don't claim to be any kind of expert but I do think that there are issues with David Eby stepping in so specifically, telling a municipality how to govern itself. And it's not quite as simple as him just declaring paramountcy, there are other issues such as the fact that we have a democratically elected council here that serve a mandate to represent their constituents and the constituents have spoken.

I do think council could do more in terms of speaking directly to service providers to find alternatives spots for the residents of Victory Church.

Q: Council also recently adopted a plan for where future shelters will be allowed in town. Do you agree with the guidelines? How would you change them, if not?

A: I think that I would have preferred that city council had consulted more with more on the ground service providers before coming up with that map. I know that they did have input from some, but the impression that I have is that there are other stakeholders who didn't have as much input as I would have preferred. And I do share the belief that saying, 'where not to put [shelters]' isn't quite as helpful as coming up with, you know, two or three viable alternatives.

Q: Penticton council recently declined to allow 151 market-priced apartment buildings to be built on an acreage on Green Avenue West, after stiff community backlash about noise, traffic and a change in community character. Penticton has a less than one per cent vacancy rate for rentals currently. The vote was split 3-3, how would you have voted?

A: I have one question that I would have liked answered. And that is, I've heard from some that there was an environmentally sensitive oxbow there. And I was sitting in on that meeting. And I don't recall if anyone actually weighed in on that. If the oxbow is environmentally sensitive, then I would have voted not to develop.

But in the absence of that I'm pro-development. And I fully believe that we need more housing units in order just to cool the prices a little bit because we have such a lack of inventory. So, I would have voted to develop that property.

Q: There have long been concerns in the community around crime, public safety, theft and repeat offenders, what would you focus on to improve those issues Penticton?

A: So this is one of the main reasons that I'm running. I grew up here. And no town is a utopia. But Penticton is a very different place now than it was even five years ago, because of all the petty crime downtown. I think it's really, really negatively affecting people's quality of life.

It's really hurting small businesses, because in talking to constituents, it sounds like they're having to hire their own private security, put bars on their windows, and their vehicles are being vandalized.

So there's two things that I would vote to do. One of them is we are very low on RCMP officers. They currently have about 175 cases each. I know that it's in the works to get more, but I would definitely be pushing for at least five or six more officers as soon as possible. Penticton is a fairly wealthy municipality. And so I don't know why it's taken this long.

And the second thing is that there was recently a vote that happened to provide further bylaw officers and more hours for those officers downtown to help alleviate some of the pressure on police.

I would have voted to spend that money. If there's ever a time to spend money to protect, you know, local business owners and clean up downtown, it would be right now during the economic recession and the pandemic. So those are two things that I would definitely push for.

Q: What are some things you believe this council has spent money on well, and why?

A: I think that their public engagement has been good. I really like the Shape Your City website. I don't think I've ever seen people as engaged with municipal politics in Penticton as they are now. And I do think that that's because council has a really great staff and they are competent and hardworking.

And they do try to engage the public as much as they can. It can always be improved on but I I never saw this when I was growing up here. I never heard about public opinion polls. And I think that's a really great thing to see and worth spending money on.

Q: In your opinion, what would be the right course of action coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic to help the city and, in particular, its small businesses recover?

A: I think promoting shopping local is one thing. I would also be wanting to see Penticton promoting itself as a lifestyle destination, because coming out of COVID, people are going to want to be working remotely. So there's this whole segment of people who may have the ability to actually live and work here, because people can now work remotely, so we should be promoting ourselves as the kind of place where you can live and work from home so that we can catch on to young professionals and young families who have that ability.

And it all kind of goes back to my central reason for running, which is housing development, as someone in my 30s, who's still looking to buy real estate here in Penticton. I mean, even as a working professional, it's hard for me to find something to buy. And that certainly goes for a lot of people my age who are under 50, and trying to get into their first homes.

Q: Speaking of your age, if elected you would be the youngest on council, and you have said before you feel that is an important perspective. Can you expand on that?

A: I just think it's a completely different point of view. Our council members are hardworking. So I'm not knocking that. But there is a certain energy that comes with someone my age who's very, very keen to do this job. I think I'm in it for the right reasons.

You know, [younger generations] are a little bit under-represented. Part of that's our own fault, because we don't come out to vote in the numbers that we should. But this is an amazing place to live. I deliberately moved back here. You know, I could have stayed in Vancouver, I could have been other places, but I wanted to be here.

I have a vested interest in making sure Penticton is liveable. I'm single, but I hope to get married and have kids. And I want my kids to grow up here in Penticton. Because I think it's one of the best places in the world.

And I want to make sure that it continues to be liveable for young professionals and young families, which means prioritizing recreational activities and outdoor green spaces for families and adding multi-family housing.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: One thing is that I've recently become aware of is the fact that we are short staffed on firefighters. And I think that's a really important issue that I would like to bring to council very quickly. I think we're short by about four, as far as I know. And making sure that first responders, particularly people who are working in fire suppression when we're dealing with such a wildfire-prone area is incredibly important.

I also want to move for more transparency in municipal politics. And this might sound like a small point, but I would really like to see city council meetings move to Wednesdays.

Right now, the agenda comes out on Friday. And then the meetings themselves are on Tuesday, which often isn't really enough time for people in the community to understand or get notified about what's being voted on, so that they have a chance to let their elected representatives know how they want them to vote.

I fully believe that it's important that people who are elected represent their constituents. And something that I would do as a city councillor is once we know the issues that are coming up, I would make a great effort to connect with people and utilize social media just to make sure that I know what my constituents are looking for, and give them an even further opportunity to have their voice heard.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.