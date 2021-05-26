South Okanagan photographer snaps shots of supermoon eclipse

Photo: Debra Ceravolo

Most people in the Thompson-Okanagan were likely not awake to catch Wednesday morning's supermoon eclipse, which peaked in the region shortly after 4 a.m.

But avid astrophotographer Debra Ceravolo was, set up since around 3 a.m. at one of her two observatory spots on Anarchist Mountain in the South Okanagan.

She and her husband Peter had three different telescopes set up and their cameras, gazing skyward.

"Waiting for the clouds to part!" Ceravolo said.

Luckily, their patience paid off. Clouds shifted enough for them to capture a few spectacular shots through their different telescopes.

The eclipse was extra unique because it took place during a supermoon, meaning a full moon that happens when the moon is particularly close to Earth in its orbit, making it appear fractionally larger.