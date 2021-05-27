New cat rescue opens in Oliver to help large number of colonies and kitties in need of help

Photo: Pixabay

Oliver is getting a new not-for-profit cat rescue in its community, with a trio of ladies who are passionate about saving cats and kittens stepping up to help the ongoing need for care in the community.

Happy Tails Cat Rescue announced their opening on Monday, with its mission to help cats in the area get the vet care they need before heading to new homes.

The incorporated society will be operating in Oliver as a home-based and foster-based rescue.

“[We’re] just kind of doing our part with all the ferals and colonies of cats, helping people get their cats so we can kind of control some of the cat population,” Shari Rowland, one of the organization's founders said.

“Our whole purpose is to be just like all the other rescues in the area, get these animals the vet care that they need, get them spayed or neutered and help them find loving homes.”

“All three of us have been involved in rescues and different organizations that help animals in the past, and we decided, you know what there is such a need here, we're always seeing it.”

Rowland added that even with Paws & Claws operating in Oliver, along with Alley Cats in Penticton and Critteraid in Summerland, there still seems to be a large number of cats and colonies in the area that need help. Especially without a rescue home-base in Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls.

“We just felt like it wasn't a completely saturated market in terms of help available….The other local rescues, my goodness are full. There are so many to help and we thought let's roll up our sleeves and do it.

“There seems to be, whether it's because it is a rural area, a lot of animals end up getting dumped or left behind and they end up forming these colonies.”

The society was able to fundraise enough to get started through bottle drives and a few private donors.

“We just saw an opportunity to jump on board on the rescue wagon and do what we can.”

The group of self-described "super passionate cat enthusiasts," are hoping to help more kitties in the area transition their house to a home.

“I know what kind of absolute love and support they have given me in times of my life that have been a little greyer, a little darker, and having that warm little kitty to give you that love back, it certainly helps.”

Happy Tails Cat Rescue will soon be launching their website and Facebook page. To get in touch if you need help with cats or kittens, call Kristi Baptiste at 250-809-1572 or Rowland at 250-488-3499.