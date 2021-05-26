Valley First hosting a document shredding event in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Protect yourself against identity theft and help out your community food bank all at once this weekend in Penticton.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, is hosting a shredding event at the South Okanagan Events Centre parking lot on Saturday, May 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Okanagan Paper Shredding, Bin Boyz and Spectra Experience are all contributing to welcome members of the public and help them shred confidential documents securely.

Attendees can choose to support Valley First's Feed the Valley initiative and the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank through a non-perishable food item or cash donation.