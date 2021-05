Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire has some good news from the blaze that sparked Tuesday afternoon southeast of Keremeos just off Highway 3 near the Nighthawk junction.

Kyla Fraser, fire information officer, said the fire did not grow overnight from the 1.14 hectares it was clocked at Tuesday evening, and is now classified as held.

Six fire personnel are still on site as of Wednesday afternoon, and Fraser said they are confident it will be under control by the end of the day.