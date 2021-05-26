Call for artists for anti-racism mural in Summerland

Photo: SD67 The proposed location for an anti-racism mural in Summerland

Summerland is getting a new unity mural, in response to a targeted racist incident last summer that resulted in the community rallying together to denounce the acts.

In July 2020, the Lekhi family's home was hit by vandals painting racist symbols and throwing rocks. The incident made headlines nationally, and the family received an outpouring of support from Summerland, around the province and beyond.

The family decided that donations should go into a GoFundMe with the goal of creating a "mural, large sign or another eternal symbol that can be placed in the community" against racism and celebrating Summerland diversity.

In the months since, School District 67 in partnership with the Lekhi family have been working on making that plan a reality. An "Anti-Racism Working Group" was formed, with representation from the Board of Trustees, principals and vice-principals, Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union, Canadian Union of Public Employees and the district's senior management team.

Now, the group has released a call for artists who wish to submit a plan for an 18 by 80 foot mural to be painted on a wall of Summerland Middle School.

It is intended to serve as "a symbol of unity, a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the positivity that resonates in Summerland."

The application is open to professional and amateur painters of all backgrounds. An information session will be held on June 4 at 2021 at 6 p.m., and interested artists can get a Zoom link by emailing [email protected]

Submissions are due by June 18 at 4 p.m. For more information click here.