Penticton  

Baldy Mountain Resort has made some leadership change-ups

Baldy under new manager

Baldy Mountain Resort has announced some changes in its operational management this spring.

Randy Murphy will be taking over the role of operations manager, bringing with him a history in the ski industry stretching back for 25 years. His most recent position was director of operations for Sasquatch Mountain Resort, and before that, assistant general manager at Manning Park Resort.

"I love this industry. It's my passion. Baldy's potential for growth is huge and I'm looking forward to being a part of that," Murphy said.

Brandan Datoff will be starting as resort services manager. Datoff comes to the team with a strong tourism background, recently with Zipzone Peachland, then leading the snow school team at Baldy for the 2020-21 season.

"As a strong leader and manager in both winter and summer adventure tourism seasons, I am looking forward to working on making Baldy one of the best ski resorts around," Datoff said.

