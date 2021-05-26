Penticton Seniors Week is coming up with a packed agenda

Photo: Contributed The Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre.

Penticton Seniors Week launches this weekend, starting bingo and a byelection all-candidates forum, and continuing through the week with more than 30 free events featuring everything from music to informational talks offered with pandemic safety in mind.

"Seniors are an integral part of our community and we want to celebrate them by putting together a program that can largely be enjoyed from the safety of their home while offering hours of enjoyment and fun," said Mignonne Wood, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Society president.

Events will be offered online via Zoom and Facebook, as well as a small number of indoor events following currently provincial health orders.

And if a would-be participant does not have Zoom or Facebook, they can still register and use the confirmation email to attend the event directly online.

"The pandemic has been very difficult for so many people and especially seniors who live alone and away from family," said Elmie Saaltnik, South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society president.

"This year, our theme is Random Acts of Kindness."

They are encouraging everyone in town to think of something small they can do to bring cheer to a senior family member, friend or neighbour.

"It's a wonderful way to support local businesses as well as giving a gift such as teas or coffees, a small bouquet of flowers, a potted plant, bakery items, lunch out or perhaps helping out with chores or errands." Saaltnik said.

On Sunday, May 30 events get underway with both an all-candidates forum for the upcoming byelection, speaking specifically to seniors' issues, and music bingo.

