Penticton restaurants excited to open for indoor dining after weeks of economic hardships

Casey Richardson

Restaurants in Penticton held their breath while waiting for the B.C. provincial government to release its COVID-19 reopening plans on Tuesday. They sigh in relief when it was announced indoor dining could return for groups up to six once again.

Danielle Maldidier, the night shift manager for Clancy’s Pub & Grill was hoping to see the changes come into effect from Dr. Bonnie Henry, closely listening to the announcement, since their spot had been closed for weeks.

“We were hoping that she was going to open us back up again, which thank gosh she did. We’re just excited to get working again, getting back to our normal lives and seeing all our family and customers back,” Maldidier said.

While the pub tried to run takeout for a couple weeks, sales were too small to continue operating so they shut down and took the opportunity to renovate and revamp their space.

Theo’s Restaurant was able to continue operating with their limited amount of outdoor seating, although the lack of a full house was surely missed.

“Well obviously, I'm excited to reopen, however it’s created quite a hardship, not only on my business but many businesses. There’s been winners and losers,” Greg Condonopoulos, the owner of the Theo’s said.

Although it’s good news moving forward, restaurants have been hit hard by the closures and dining changes. Places without patios have either closed or been limited to take out, which is a fraction of their usual earnings.

“Our sales are down anywhere from 50 to 65, 70 per cent of normalized sales, so it’s been a significant financial loss not only for me, but industry wide,” Condonopoulos added.

Breakaway Brewing in Summerland estimated upwards of 80 per cent of sales have been lost while they shut for dining, transitioning to just takeaway and beer sales from their spot.

“The last six weeks have been pretty rough, the government's restrictions have kind of skewered us, it'll be nice to have our regular customers back in and hanging out with us,” said Owen Rauer, owner and brewer for Breakaway Brewing said.

“We're ready to go, like usual. We're ready and have been ready to operate for some time.”

While Breakaway Brewing and Theo's have been ready to launch open their doors once given the green light from the government, others were unsure what was to come and would have appreciated more notice to get set up.

“Would've liked a little bit more notice, as far as now we have to wait to get our food order in. We don't have a full menu because of that, no notice,” Maldidier said.

While many restaurants are ready to forge forward, not all of Penticton’s eateries made it through the pandemic successfully.

Smugglers Smokehouse, a beloved Penticton southern-style barbecue joint was hit too hard by pandemic restrictions too continue, and closed up for good at the beginning of May.

Shayna Shulman, who co-owns the spot with her husband Josh, said that while they're heartbroken from shutting down, they’re still feeling okay about their decision now, as restrictions ease again.

“We didn’t want to take the risk, wait for things to get better...it was literally to take on even more debt or close.”

“It's too bad we didn’t make it this time. But even if we did, we might not have made it after anyways,” Shulman said, explaining that the restrictions had impacted business for so long that even inviting people back may not have been enough to recover.

For now, the eateries who have survived celebrate the small step moving forward to a return to normal.